Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $73,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,269 shares of company stock worth $48,174,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.43. The company had a trading volume of 673,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,229. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

