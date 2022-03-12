NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,063.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.87 or 0.00744599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00201076 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025940 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.