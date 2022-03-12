NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

NXGPF remained flat at $$75.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. NEXT has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.22) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.82) to GBX 8,150 ($106.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,594.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.