NextDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $292,782.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $292,782.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,295,320,337 coins and its circulating supply is 2,255,088,228 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

