NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.