NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFYEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
NFYEF opened at $11.91 on Friday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.
About NFI Group
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
