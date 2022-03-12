NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. NFTX has a total market cap of $31.02 million and $153,888.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $78.27 or 0.00199850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,304 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

