NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $279.50 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $279.50 and a 52 week high of $307.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.39.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

