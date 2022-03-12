Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,361.44

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.44 ($17.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.54). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,352.50 ($17.72), with a volume of 28,826 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.02) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,411.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,361.44. The firm has a market cap of £494.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is -38.33%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

