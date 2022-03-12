Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $25.06 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $989,699.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.27 or 0.06615112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00271999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.61 or 0.00747955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00478780 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00391281 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,654,160,879 coins and its circulating supply is 9,039,910,879 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

