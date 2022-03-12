Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA lowered their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. NIO has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

