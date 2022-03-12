Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.58.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA lowered their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.