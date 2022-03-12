NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 88.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $57,874.61 and approximately $33.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 89.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.