Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.40. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

