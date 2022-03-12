Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
