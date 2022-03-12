Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of NKRKF stock remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

