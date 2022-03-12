Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NRILY stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

