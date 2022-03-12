Norish (LON:NSH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 14,544 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.84.
Norish Company Profile (LON:NSH)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.