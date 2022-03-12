North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57.

NOA stock opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company has a market cap of C$537.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

