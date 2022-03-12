Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Holdings Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $49,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $265,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 1,166,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

