Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.54.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

