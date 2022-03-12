Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $436.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.48 and a 200-day moving average of $380.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $300.93 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.