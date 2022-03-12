NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

