NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of NOW worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 319,098 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

