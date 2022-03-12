NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 924.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,851 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112,361.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $480,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.48 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

