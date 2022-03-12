Nsure.Network (NSURE) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $284,734.84 and $1.01 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

