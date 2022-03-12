Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.45 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $41.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $140.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

