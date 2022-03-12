Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,670 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

