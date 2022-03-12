NuShares Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $229,673.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

