Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.43% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

NCA opened at $9.35 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

