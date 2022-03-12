Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the February 13th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6,409.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 147,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 35.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 565,202 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,177,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 86,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.93 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

