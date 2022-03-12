Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NKG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 72,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.