Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$14.60 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

