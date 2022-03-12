Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $16.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
