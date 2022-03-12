Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

