Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JRS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 42,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,112. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.