Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.40. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 30,453 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
