Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.40. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 30,453 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

