Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 95.5% in February

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NPV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

