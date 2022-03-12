Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 95.5% in February

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NPV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.