nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

