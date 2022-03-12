Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $770.82 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $770.82 million and $73.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

