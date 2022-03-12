Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Oatly Group worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 173.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

OTLY opened at 4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.76. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 4.95 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

