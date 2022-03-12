Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 1,121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,718.0 days.

Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $$8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Obayashi has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $9.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

