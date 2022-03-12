Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp. engages in the building, owning, and operation of renewable energy systems. The firm develops projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. Its technology includes Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion, and Seawater and Lake Water Air Conditioning.

