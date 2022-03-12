Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,500 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Thermal Energy (CPWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.