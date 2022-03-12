OceanEx Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $22,652.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

