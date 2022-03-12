Oddz Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $462,926.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.35 or 0.06604166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.96 or 0.99887129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

