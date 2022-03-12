ODIN PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0899 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1,074.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.84 or 0.06601760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,154.34 or 0.99924141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041851 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

