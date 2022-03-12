ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,569.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $10,569.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.68 or 0.99842027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.