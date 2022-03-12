ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $10,501.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.30 or 0.99948614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

