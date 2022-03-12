Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $7.03

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $7.03 or 0.00018002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,016.73 or 0.99879871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

