OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 145,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,305. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.73%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

