OKCash Trading 36.5% Lower This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $826,662.66 and approximately $3,210.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.52 or 0.99893044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,526,757 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.