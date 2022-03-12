Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $39.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.